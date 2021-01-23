Previous
Frosty Morning by kwind
Frosty Morning

We woke to frost at Ruxton this morning! Snow is forecast to fall tonight. I sure hope it does!
23rd January 2021

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Shutterbug ace
Love how the green path leads to that beautiful sky.
January 24th, 2021  
Lin ace
Lovely composition.
January 24th, 2021  
sheri
What a beautiful land, sea and skyscape. Enjoy your nature time.
January 24th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely composition, what a pretty place.
January 24th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
So beautiful and the same shot will totally change the view with a layer of snow. I hope for you it does snow.
January 24th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Beautiful composition - but doesn't look real cold like I'd expect there
January 24th, 2021  
Kerri Michaels ace
Great pov fav
January 24th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful path with a view!
January 24th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
Beautiful sky
January 24th, 2021  
amyK ace
That sky is beautiful
January 24th, 2021  
