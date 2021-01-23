Sign up
Photo 3120
Frosty Morning
We woke to frost at Ruxton this morning! Snow is forecast to fall tonight. I sure hope it does!
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
10
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3554
photos
433
followers
195
following
854% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
10
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
23rd January 2021 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Love how the green path leads to that beautiful sky.
January 24th, 2021
Lin
ace
Lovely composition.
January 24th, 2021
sheri
What a beautiful land, sea and skyscape. Enjoy your nature time.
January 24th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely composition, what a pretty place.
January 24th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
So beautiful and the same shot will totally change the view with a layer of snow. I hope for you it does snow.
January 24th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Beautiful composition - but doesn't look real cold like I'd expect there
January 24th, 2021
Kerri Michaels
ace
Great pov fav
January 24th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful path with a view!
January 24th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful sky
January 24th, 2021
amyK
ace
That sky is beautiful
January 24th, 2021
