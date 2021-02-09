Previous
Month of Hearts #9 by kwind
Photo 3137

Month of Hearts #9

Found this chocolate heart coins at the grocery store today and I just couldn't resist!!
9th February 2021

KWind

ace
kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Harry J Benson ace
Nice DoF
February 10th, 2021  
summerfield ace
did you say chocolate? want some! must get some! aces on the shot!
February 10th, 2021  
Julie Ryan
yummy and sweet! I love your month of hearts, can't wait to see the rest!
February 10th, 2021  
Amy Shaylor
Good find. Cute.
February 10th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Sweet find!
February 10th, 2021  
sheri
So sweet, with nice dof.
February 10th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Can't pass up those!
February 10th, 2021  
