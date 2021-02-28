Previous
Month of Hearts #28 by kwind
Photo 3156

Month of Hearts #28

I took this 6 years ago while in Italy in the adorable village of Vernazza. I was looking through old photos and thought I would share.
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
