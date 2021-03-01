Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3157
Month of Hearts
Just finished my 7th year of hearts!!
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
4
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3591
photos
438
followers
194
following
864% complete
View this month »
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
3157
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hearts
,
monthofhearts
summerfield
ace
kim, the calendar view is fantastic and your heart shots are all spectacular. aces!
March 2nd, 2021
Kathy
ace
Great views of your hearts. They look so lovely all together.
March 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful! I admire your hearts.
March 2nd, 2021
Milanie
ace
This is such a clever happy calendar page. Love it!
March 2nd, 2021
