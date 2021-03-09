Sign up
Photo 3165
Passing By
This rather large fishing boat passed by the house today... very close to the shore!
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Bill
Such a beautiful scene. You live in a very nice place.
March 10th, 2021
sheri
Lucky capture of this workin vessel juxtaposed against the majesty beyond.
March 10th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What a sight to see from your house!
March 10th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful composition. Love the tone layering in the water/mountains/sky.
March 10th, 2021
Susan
ace
Beautiful- fav
March 10th, 2021
Beau
ace
Stunning
March 10th, 2021
