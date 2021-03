Ruxton Walk

We just got home from our island getaway. We were there for 3 nights and 4 full days. Needless to say I'm tired!! My sister and her husband joined us for 2 nights and we got lots of work completed! This morning we decided to take a break and go for a walk. This was taken from the bluff opposite our property. That's our point in the image and our boat.



Sorry I haven't been commenting. I have limited data and battery power on the island soI stay off my phone as much as possible.