Previous
Next
Photo 3184
What the Hail?!!!
The sun was just shining and then it got dark and then it got white!! Crazy hail weather.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
2
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3618
photos
446
followers
194
following
872% complete
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
28th March 2021 12:48pm
Lesley
ace
Great capture showing individual hailstones so clearly.
March 28th, 2021
Paula C
ace
It looks huge!
March 28th, 2021
