Previous
Next
Kayakers by kwind
Photo 3260

Kayakers

My sister and niece are in the boats. I used my iPhone to make this shot even though I had my good camera around my neck.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
893% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
did you deliberately make your sister and niece small so they would fit in your shot? 😊 awesome shot, kim. aces!
June 13th, 2021  
ClearDay ace
Cool shot
June 13th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a great shot, love the diagonal.
June 13th, 2021  
Mortman ace
even i phones make great camera as demonstrated by this one moment - great capture
June 13th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Great drama!
June 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise