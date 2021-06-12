Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3260
Kayakers
My sister and niece are in the boats. I used my iPhone to make this shot even though I had my good camera around my neck.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3694
photos
437
followers
190
following
893% complete
View this month »
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
3260
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
summerfield
ace
did you deliberately make your sister and niece small so they would fit in your shot? 😊 awesome shot, kim. aces!
June 13th, 2021
ClearDay
ace
Cool shot
June 13th, 2021
Diana
ace
What a great shot, love the diagonal.
June 13th, 2021
Mortman
ace
even i phones make great camera as demonstrated by this one moment - great capture
June 13th, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
Great drama!
June 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close