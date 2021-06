My People

A group shot of the 10 of us at Ruxton. We are home again and I promise I will comment on your photos tomorrow. Its just impossible to do while there!



Yesterday's shot is not as scary as it looks. I used the wide angle lens on my phone so the kayaks appear much smaller than they really were. The cliff is maybe 15 feet from the water. It was high tide and we often jumped from the ledge when I was a kid.