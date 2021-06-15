30th Anniversary

Today marks 30 years of married bliss. We were together 5 years before the wedding. Check out my shirt... my daughter gave it to me. It's a shiny sequinned red heart and when you run your hand over it, they shift and expose a photo of my husband and I. We went for a 4x4 drive today to the top of this mountain. We're heading back next week to have professional photos taken with the family for my son's grad. We had never been and thought it was a good idea to figure it so we didn't get lost on photo day.