Tonight's View by kwind
Photo 3265

Tonight's View

We had just climbed into bed and we heard a noise (our sliding door was open). My husband jumped up and said, "I think there's something out there." Sure enough 5 killer whales were passing by!
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Krista Marson ace
How exciting!
June 18th, 2021  
Carole G ace
Fantastic. We call them Orca, sounds much less threatening.
June 18th, 2021  
