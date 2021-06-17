Sign up
Photo 3265
Tonight's View
We had just climbed into bed and we heard a noise (our sliding door was open). My husband jumped up and said, "I think there's something out there." Sure enough 5 killer whales were passing by!
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
2
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3699
photos
437
followers
191
following
894% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
17th June 2021 8:41pm
Krista Marson
ace
How exciting!
June 18th, 2021
Carole G
ace
Fantastic. We call them Orca, sounds much less threatening.
June 18th, 2021
