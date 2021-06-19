Previous
Next
Evening kayak by kwind
Photo 3267

Evening kayak

We spent the ENTIRE day finishing the last bedroom in the cabin. Insulation, plastic, paneling and then painting. We worked until dinner and then kayaked around the island. This is us in front of our place. Going to sleep now!!
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
895% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre Andresen ace
Hello! Fun shot. Youall are such hard workers!
June 20th, 2021  
Diana ace
Now that looks very relaxing after a hard days work. You must have been exhausted, hope you slept well.
June 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise