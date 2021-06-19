Sign up
Photo 3267
Evening kayak
We spent the ENTIRE day finishing the last bedroom in the cabin. Insulation, plastic, paneling and then painting. We worked until dinner and then kayaked around the island. This is us in front of our place. Going to sleep now!!
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3701
photos
437
followers
191
following
895% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre Andresen
ace
Hello! Fun shot. Youall are such hard workers!
June 20th, 2021
Diana
ace
Now that looks very relaxing after a hard days work. You must have been exhausted, hope you slept well.
June 20th, 2021
