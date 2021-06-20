Previous
One More Room Done by kwind
Photo 3268

One More Room Done

We got the bunk assembled and blinds, hooks & a mirror up. We have a real room!! I’m
So excited!! For 40+ years this room was used for storage with bare studs and rafters plus cobwebs, mouse droppings and other nasty things.
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
