Wild Flowers by kwind
Wild Flowers

I went for a walk today past these wildflowers. I couldn't resist a shot.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Barb ace
What a cheerful summer capture! Wildflowers are the best!
July 7th, 2021  
Lesley ace
I wouldn’t have been able to either. So pretty.
July 7th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful scene
July 7th, 2021  
