Photo 3285
Wild Flowers
I went for a walk today past these wildflowers. I couldn't resist a shot.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
3
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3719
photos
432
followers
190
following
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
3285
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
7th July 2021 10:49am
Barb
ace
What a cheerful summer capture! Wildflowers are the best!
July 7th, 2021
Lesley
ace
I wouldn’t have been able to either. So pretty.
July 7th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful scene
July 7th, 2021
