A Visitor by kwind
Photo 3288

A Visitor

I looked outside while brushing my teeth last night and spotted this deer in my neighbour's yard. I went out and managed to get quite close as he munched on the neighbour's flowers.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Awesome capture!
July 11th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
What a great capture!
July 11th, 2021  
Elizabeth ace
Well captured!
July 11th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Super capture of your visitor :)
July 11th, 2021  
Sarah Bremner ace
Beautiful....Great shot.
July 11th, 2021  
