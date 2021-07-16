Previous
The Point by kwind
Photo 3294

The Point

We went home for 28 hours and returned to the island tonight. There was this amazing five minutes of golden light as the sun set.
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Lois ace
Beautiful sunset
July 17th, 2021  
Diana ace
Such a beautifully captured scene. I don't blame you for spending as much time as possible there. How long does it take you to get there?
July 17th, 2021  
