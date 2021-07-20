Previous
Brotherly Love by kwind
Photo 3298

Brotherly Love

Our boys are getting big... over 8lbs each now. They still like to snuggle when they nap.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Julie Ryan
Darling
July 21st, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Such a pair of cuties! Great paws shot!
July 21st, 2021  
Kathy A ace
They are so sweet
July 21st, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
oh so sweet, awwww!!
July 21st, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
Gorgeous
July 21st, 2021  
