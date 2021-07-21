Previous
WoodPecker by kwind
Photo 3299

WoodPecker

Do you see him? There were actually two of them but I only captured the one.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Sharon Lee ace
very cool
July 22nd, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
He’s got a great perch
July 22nd, 2021  
*lynn ace
So much to see in this beautiful shot.
July 22nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wonderful capture! I love that old cedar tree too.
July 22nd, 2021  
Kathy ace
What a good sized bird. Lovely view of the water, too.
July 22nd, 2021  
Sand Lily
Great capture.
July 22nd, 2021  
Ulrika ace
the bird is a bonus to a lovely composition!
July 22nd, 2021  
Lee-Ann
Stunning photo
July 22nd, 2021  
Erika ace
Wow! There he is! Clever shot.
July 22nd, 2021  
Bill ace
Nice job of showing the whole environment. Such cool birds.
July 22nd, 2021  
