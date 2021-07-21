Sign up
Photo 3299
WoodPecker
Do you see him? There were actually two of them but I only captured the one.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
10
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3733
photos
430
followers
189
following
903% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
10
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
17th July 2021 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Sharon Lee
ace
very cool
July 22nd, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
He’s got a great perch
July 22nd, 2021
*lynn
ace
So much to see in this beautiful shot.
July 22nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wonderful capture! I love that old cedar tree too.
July 22nd, 2021
Kathy
ace
What a good sized bird. Lovely view of the water, too.
July 22nd, 2021
Sand Lily
Great capture.
July 22nd, 2021
Ulrika
ace
the bird is a bonus to a lovely composition!
July 22nd, 2021
Lee-Ann
Stunning photo
July 22nd, 2021
Erika
ace
Wow! There he is! Clever shot.
July 22nd, 2021
Bill
ace
Nice job of showing the whole environment. Such cool birds.
July 22nd, 2021
