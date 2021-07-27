Previous
Mom and Dad by kwind
Mom and Dad

Another Ruxton shot... this time my parents sitting at the bottom of our newly renovated stone steps.
KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
*lynn ace
What a great way to relax! nice shot
July 28th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
What fun!
July 28th, 2021  
