Photo 3305
Mom and Dad
Another Ruxton shot... this time my parents sitting at the bottom of our newly renovated stone steps.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
2
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3739
photos
430
followers
188
following
905% complete
View this month »
3298
3299
3300
3301
3302
3303
3304
3305
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
25th July 2021 7:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
*lynn
ace
What a great way to relax! nice shot
July 28th, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
What fun!
July 28th, 2021
