Gus on the Beach by kwind
Gus on the Beach

Our little kitten boy is getting big! This is Gus and he was out exploring the beach tonight after dinner.
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Bill ace
Such a nice pose from Gus. Not sure how you got him to pose for you.
September 10th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Gus is a hansome fellow! Love his perch!
September 10th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
What a great pose!
September 10th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Soooo cute
September 10th, 2021  
