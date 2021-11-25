Previous
Leaf & Rocks by kwind
Photo 3426

Leaf & Rocks

From my beach walk the other day!
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Diana ace
Gorgeous textures and tones, beautifully captured.
November 26th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Love the leaf textures!
November 26th, 2021  
