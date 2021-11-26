Sign up
Photo 3427
Drift Wood
People often comment on all the driftwood on our beach. Well this is how it gets there. We've had 2 days of storms and this morning it was calm and sunny. So many bits of wood were floating in the ocean when I woke this morning.
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
10
1
2
365
NIKON D810
26th November 2021 9:23am
Pyrrhula
Beautiful scene and a even more beautiful lighting Fav.
November 26th, 2021
