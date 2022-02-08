Previous
Month of Hearts #8 by kwind
Photo 3501

Month of Hearts #8

8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Cool My caregivers group uses hearts a lot so for the month of February I am trying to find a different heart gif every day.
February 8th, 2022  
Leslie ace
wonderful measuring spoons
February 8th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
These are so sweet! Such a cheerful and colourful shot.
February 8th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful set with the heart in the middle. Love how the background matches.
February 8th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Love! Of course you would have heart measuring spoons. 😊
February 8th, 2022  
