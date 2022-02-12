Previous
Month of Hearts #12 by kwind
Photo 3505

Month of Hearts #12

12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
gloria jones ace
Lovely heart image
February 12th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely locket for your month of hearts - I have a silver one which I never wear now , many moons ago it had a photo of myself and my late husband in it ! Beautiful memories - must find it again !
February 12th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful.
February 12th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
Beautiful!
February 12th, 2022  
Fisher Family
This is a lovely shot of this beautiful locket. The lighting nicely highlights the detailed design.

Ian
February 12th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
That is a beautiful locket. Love it on black.
February 12th, 2022  
