Photo 3505
Month of Hearts #12
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Tags
monthofhearts
gloria jones
ace
Lovely heart image
February 12th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely locket for your month of hearts - I have a silver one which I never wear now , many moons ago it had a photo of myself and my late husband in it ! Beautiful memories - must find it again !
February 12th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
February 12th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
Beautiful!
February 12th, 2022
Fisher Family
This is a lovely shot of this beautiful locket. The lighting nicely highlights the detailed design.
Ian
February 12th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
That is a beautiful locket. Love it on black.
February 12th, 2022
Ian