Photo 3514
Month of Hearts #21
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
7
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
11th February 2022 12:22pm
Tags
monthofhearts
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oh my, they are all so lovely.
February 21st, 2022
Diana
ace
One more beautiful than the other, love how they are hanging there.
February 21st, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
You have a beautiful collection Kim!
February 21st, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love your heart shots. what a neat Feb collage you are making.
February 21st, 2022
Judith Johnson
Very effective, lovely display
February 21st, 2022
Lois
ace
Lovely heart display!
February 21st, 2022
Leslie
ace
lovely display
February 21st, 2022
