Photo 3545
Always Look Down
My daughter and I went to a little town not far from home. We've been there numerous times but today I noticed this unique mosaic feature along the sidewalk.
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
1
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3979
photos
408
followers
175
following
971% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
24th March 2022 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
What a lovely find and shot!
March 25th, 2022
