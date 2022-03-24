Previous
Always Look Down by kwind
Always Look Down

My daughter and I went to a little town not far from home. We've been there numerous times but today I noticed this unique mosaic feature along the sidewalk.
KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
What a lovely find and shot!
March 25th, 2022  
