Photo 3560
Spiral Arc
Coming down the stairs at the Arc de Triomphe during our rent trip to Paris.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
8
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3994
photos
410
followers
175
following
975% complete
View this month »
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
3560
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
30th March 2022 12:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lou Ann
ace
How lovely.
April 8th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
fabulous
April 8th, 2022
Sporen Maken
Lovely, very effective
April 8th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful shot. Terrific pov.
April 8th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 8th, 2022
Judith Johnson
It makes me feel dizzy! Great shot though!
April 8th, 2022
tony gig
Great shot.
April 8th, 2022
Mags
ace
Super spiral!
April 8th, 2022
