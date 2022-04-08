Previous
Spiral Arc by kwind
Photo 3560

Spiral Arc

Coming down the stairs at the Arc de Triomphe during our rent trip to Paris.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Lou Ann ace
How lovely.
April 8th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
fabulous
April 8th, 2022  
Sporen Maken
Lovely, very effective
April 8th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful shot. Terrific pov.
April 8th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 8th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
It makes me feel dizzy! Great shot though!
April 8th, 2022  
tony gig
Great shot.
April 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
Super spiral!
April 8th, 2022  
