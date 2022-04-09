Sign up
Photo 3561
Merry-Go-Round
We didn't go to the top of the tower this trip (we did on our last one) but we wandered all around it.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
3
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3995
photos
410
followers
175
following
975% complete
View this month »
3554
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
3560
3561
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
30th March 2022 2:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat shot
April 9th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Fun capture, you are very creative. Next time its a must, the architect seeing up-close id very cool.
April 9th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
I love your composition. What a wonderful Paris image. 💕
April 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
