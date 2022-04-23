Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3575
Tulip Fest
I went to the local tulip fest with my daughter, mom and sister today. We were too early really as many weren't out in bloom yet but I did manage to get a few shots.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
2
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4009
photos
412
followers
175
following
979% complete
View this month »
3568
3569
3570
3571
3572
3573
3574
3575
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
23rd April 2022 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
They do look quite new and strong here. Colour is yet to develop but will be good for a photo again!
April 23rd, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful.
April 24th, 2022
