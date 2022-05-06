Previous
Next
Hospital Love by kwind
Photo 3586

Hospital Love

We visited a friend today in the hospital while we passed through Vancouver (my first time here since pre-Covid). Outside the entrance of the hospital was this creation.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
982% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
What a great yarn bomb!!!
May 6th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Oh that’s fabulous!
May 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise