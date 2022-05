Packing Cubes

These are from good images, but I thought I'd post these as a PSA... PACKING CUBES!! They are the best things when travelling. I laid all my clothes on the bed, carefully rolled them and then put ALL (but the one striped sweater) into a single packing cube that is 14" x 9" x 3".



I managed to get all this stuff inside:

6 short sleeved t-shirts

4 tank tops

5 pairs of pants

2 thin hoodies

1 dress

2 scarves