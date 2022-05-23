Sign up
Photo 3603
Sunset
Taken on our last trip to Ruxton. No camera time today so you get a filler.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
0
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4037
photos
407
followers
174
following
987% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
11th May 2022 7:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
