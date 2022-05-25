Previous
Morning Eagle by kwind
Photo 3605

Morning Eagle

Taken a few minutes after yesterday's sunrise shot. There were two eagles sitting together but one flew away moments before I took the shot.
25th May 2022

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Love the way you were able to catch this
May 26th, 2022  
