Photo 3606
Bird on Bird
This eagle had just killed a seagull and was carrying it away.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
6
6
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4040
photos
406
followers
174
following
987% complete
3599
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
3605
3606
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
24th May 2022 4:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wow, sad but amazing. Circle of life, must been some fight to watch.
May 27th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
A gorgeous capture.
May 27th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
fabulous!
May 27th, 2022
Leli
ace
Super capture : the flight, reflection and the mountains-- just great.
May 27th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 27th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Exceptional capture.
May 27th, 2022
