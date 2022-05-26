Previous
Bird on Bird by kwind
Bird on Bird

This eagle had just killed a seagull and was carrying it away.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow, sad but amazing. Circle of life, must been some fight to watch.
May 27th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
A gorgeous capture.
May 27th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
fabulous!
May 27th, 2022  
Leli ace
Super capture : the flight, reflection and the mountains-- just great.
May 27th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 27th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Exceptional capture.
May 27th, 2022  
