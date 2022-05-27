Previous
Family Ice Cream by kwind
Family Ice Cream

The four of us went for a drive after dinner tonight for ice cream! It was delicious! I got a new iPhone 13 this afternoon and tried out the new camera.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
eDorre Andresen
Yum!
May 28th, 2022  
moni kozi
Looks delicious.
Enjoy your phone!
May 28th, 2022  
Call me Joe
Beautiful fams ❤️💕🌻
May 28th, 2022  
Kathy A
Great shot, congrats on the new phone
May 28th, 2022  
Shutterbug
Terrific family shot. The ice cream looks like a wonder treat. Which iphone 13 did you get? I love mine.
May 28th, 2022  
