Photo 3607
Family Ice Cream
The four of us went for a drive after dinner tonight for ice cream! It was delicious! I got a new iPhone 13 this afternoon and tried out the new camera.
27th May 2022
27th May 22
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4041
photos
405
followers
174
following
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
3605
3606
3607
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th May 2022 6:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre Andresen
ace
Yum!
May 28th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Looks delicious.
Enjoy your phone!
May 28th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
Beautiful fams ❤️💕🌻
May 28th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Great shot, congrats on the new phone
May 28th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific family shot. The ice cream looks like a wonder treat. Which iphone 13 did you get? I love mine.
May 28th, 2022
Enjoy your phone!