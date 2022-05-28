Previous
Snack Time by kwind
Photo 3608

Snack Time

I took Gus outside today and on his way to the beach he ate a bunch of grass on the edge of our property. He seems to really enjoy it... for a few minutes. Until he throws it up!! Silly Cat!
28th May 2022

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Nice photo of him, lovely light

Don't cats do this on purpose to empty their stomach of any digestive irritants?
May 29th, 2022  
