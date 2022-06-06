Previous
Aare Gorge by kwind
Aare Gorge

This morning with left Lucerne and headed to the mountain town of Grindelwald. On the way we stopped at Aare Gorge. It was incredible.

Here's some info: https://www.myswitzerland.com/en-ch/experiences/aare-gorge/
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw !! amazing !
June 6th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Great capture of this amazing gorge
June 6th, 2022  
Dianne
Such steep sides to the gorge and great with people to show the scale.
June 6th, 2022  
