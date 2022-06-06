Sign up
Photo 3616
Aare Gorge
This morning with left Lucerne and headed to the mountain town of Grindelwald. On the way we stopped at Aare Gorge. It was incredible.
Here's some info:
https://www.myswitzerland.com/en-ch/experiences/aare-gorge/
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4050
photos
401
followers
172
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th June 2022 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw !! amazing !
June 6th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Great capture of this amazing gorge
June 6th, 2022
Dianne
Such steep sides to the gorge and great with people to show the scale.
June 6th, 2022
