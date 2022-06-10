Sign up
Photo 3620
Swiss Alps
Another hike in the Grindelwald area of the Swiss Alps.
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
3
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4054
photos
402
followers
172
following
3613
3614
3615
3616
3617
3618
3619
3620
Islandgirl
ace
Absolutely beautiful!
June 11th, 2022
wendy frost
ace
A beautiful distant view through the wild flowers and a wonderful capture.
June 11th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! the beauty has just taken my breath away ! - the beautiful meadow of wild flowers and the grey ruggedness of the rocky mountain in the distance - such an idyllic scene - fav
June 11th, 2022
