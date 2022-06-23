Sign up
Photo 3633
Cow Bells
We road a 100 year old train but to Schynige Platte and then went for a hike. These LARGE cow bells were on display.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
3
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4067
photos
399
followers
172
following
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
6th June 2022 4:14am
Helene
ace
Gorgeous picture
June 24th, 2022
*lynn
ace
excellent capture ... look at that background!
June 24th, 2022
Keren
This is so cool, nice views also.
June 24th, 2022
