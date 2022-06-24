Previous
Hiking the Swiss Ridge by kwind
Hiking the Swiss Ridge

After yesterday’s cow bells we headed out on a hike. It was amazing!! We walked along this ridge and could see the colourful Lake Brienz in the distance.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

KWind

Dianne
What a fabulous place to be hiking.
June 25th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Absolutely beautiful
June 25th, 2022  
