Photo 3634
Hiking the Swiss Ridge
After yesterday’s cow bells we headed out on a hike. It was amazing!! We walked along this ridge and could see the colourful Lake Brienz in the distance.
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Dianne
What a fabulous place to be hiking.
June 25th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Absolutely beautiful
June 25th, 2022
