Photo 3635
Castle Spiez
We visited this 1300 year old castle while in Switzerland recently. There was a tiny church on the property that had the most beautiful flowers on display.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4069
photos
399
followers
172
following
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
3635
