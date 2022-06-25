Previous
Next
Castle Spiez by kwind
Photo 3635

Castle Spiez

We visited this 1300 year old castle while in Switzerland recently. There was a tiny church on the property that had the most beautiful flowers on display.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
995% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise