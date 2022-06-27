Previous
Top of the World by kwind
Photo 3637

Top of the World

More from our Switzerland trip.... this time the top of Europe. The mountains were amazing!!
KWind

kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Dianne
This is a spectacular view!
June 28th, 2022  
