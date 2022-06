On our last day in Grindelwald, Switzerland we took a gondola up to First and then hiked to this lake - Bachalpsee. Unfortunately it was a bit cloudy so the view wasn't quite what I had hoped for. The giant mountain peak did appear for a few moments only which made me happy.Here's a bit of info on the hike: https://swissfamilyfun.com/grindelwald-first-bachseealp/