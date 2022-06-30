Sign up
Photo 3640
CliffWalk
After the hike (yesterday's photo) we walked back to the gondola. The skies had already improved a lot as you can see. We walked the cliff walk!
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4074
photos
400
followers
172
following
997% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
10th June 2022 1:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Oh my, that would be an interesting and beautiful view. I wonder how they built that.
July 1st, 2022
