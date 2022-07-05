Previous
Innsbruck, Austria by kwind
Innsbruck, Austria

Famous row of colourful houses in Innsbruck, Austria. Our hotel was the pink building in the center. This was our final stop of our stop and marked our 4th country in a single day!
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Call me Joe ace
Stunning capture 👌❤️👌
July 6th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful! Love the hand. =)
July 6th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautifully colorful. Such a nice town with those awesome mountains.
July 6th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Love your hand shading the sun from the camera lens. Such a gorgeous place.
July 6th, 2022  
