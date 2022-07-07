Previous
Hotel Schloss Leopoldskron by kwind
Photo 3647

Hotel Schloss Leopoldskron

The view from Hotel Schloss Leopoldskron in Salzburg. Do you recognize the view through the door??
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
999% complete

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Looks superb on black...great composition
July 8th, 2022  
