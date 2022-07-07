Sign up
Photo 3647
Hotel Schloss Leopoldskron
The view from Hotel Schloss Leopoldskron in Salzburg. Do you recognize the view through the door??
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
1
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
15
1
1
365
NIKON D810
13th June 2022 12:13am
gloria jones
ace
Looks superb on black...great composition
July 8th, 2022
