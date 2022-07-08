Sign up
Photo 3648
I Opened the Door
I opened the door in yesterday's shot and this is what I saw... It's out on the edge of the lake that Julie Andrews acted in the Sound of Music. It was SO beautiful here! We stayed in the hotel and then had breakfast in the fancy palace.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
13th June 2022 12:14am
Mags
ace
Wow! I'd like to open the door and see that every day. Great shot!
July 9th, 2022
julia
ace
Makes you want to sing... 🎶
July 9th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
How beautiful! Sounds like a lovely morning too!
July 9th, 2022
