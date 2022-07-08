Previous
I Opened the Door by kwind
I Opened the Door

I opened the door in yesterday's shot and this is what I saw... It's out on the edge of the lake that Julie Andrews acted in the Sound of Music. It was SO beautiful here! We stayed in the hotel and then had breakfast in the fancy palace.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
Wow! I'd like to open the door and see that every day. Great shot!
July 9th, 2022  
julia ace
Makes you want to sing... 🎶
July 9th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
How beautiful! Sounds like a lovely morning too!
July 9th, 2022  
