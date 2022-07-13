Previous
Hallstatt Cemetery by kwind
Hallstatt Cemetery

One of our favourite days on our trip was spent in the little village of Hallstatt. It's about an hour's drive from Salzburg. There was this adorable cemetery overlooking the lake.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
July 15th, 2022  
Diana ace
So beautiful!
July 15th, 2022  
