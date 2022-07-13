Sign up
Photo 3653
Hallstatt Cemetery
One of our favourite days on our trip was spent in the little village of Hallstatt. It's about an hour's drive from Salzburg. There was this adorable cemetery overlooking the lake.
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
2
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4089
photos
400
followers
172
following
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
14th June 2022 12:02am
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful !
July 15th, 2022
Diana
ace
So beautiful!
July 15th, 2022
