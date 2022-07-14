Previous
Hallstatt Swan by kwind
Photo 3654

Hallstatt Swan

There were so many swans floating on the lake at Hallstatt. They would come right up to us!!
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful image!
July 15th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Wonderful reflection
July 15th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Amazing!
July 15th, 2022  
Diana ace
Awesome capture and reflections.
July 15th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Oh this is amazing!
July 15th, 2022  
