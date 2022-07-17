Previous
Next
Neuschwanstein Castle by kwind
Photo 3657

Neuschwanstein Castle

The inner courtyard of the famous castle. I have to say this place did not live up to my expectations. It lacked character and again we were only shown a very small area and no photos were allowed.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1001% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise