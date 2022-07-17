Sign up
Photo 3657
Neuschwanstein Castle
The inner courtyard of the famous castle. I have to say this place did not live up to my expectations. It lacked character and again we were only shown a very small area and no photos were allowed.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
0
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4091
photos
399
followers
172
following
1001% complete
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
Views
9
2
365
NIKON D810
16th June 2022 3:36am
